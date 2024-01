Maxey (ankle) is being listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Utah.

Head coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that he was hopeful that Maxey would be able to return for Thursday's game, so he's trending in the right direction. He'll test his ankle at shootaround, but he could be headed for a game-time call. If he is able to get back out there, Kelly Oubre and Patrick Beverley would take hit.