Maxey (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City.
Maxey missed Sunday's game against the Raptors due to left hip tightness, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to action Tuesday. If he's unavailable once again, Cameron Payne will likely continue to see increased playing time.
