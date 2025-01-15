Maxey (hand) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Paul George (ankle) is also questionable, while Joel Embiid (foot) is out once again. Maxey was unable to play Tuesday against the Thunder, and it allowed Jeff Dowtin to record a career-high points in the loss. Reggie Jackson drew the start in Maxey's place, but he played just 17 minutes.
