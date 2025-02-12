Maxey has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets for an undisclosed reason, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maxey is coming off arguably his worst performance of the season, finishing with a season-low five points in Tuesday's loss to the Raptors. The 76ers will be shorthanded in the backcourt Wednesday, with Kyle Lowry (hip) and Eric Gordon (wrist) already ruled out. If the up-and-coming guard cannot play against Brooklyn, Philadelphia could turn to Quentin Grimes and Jared Butler to pick up the slack.