Maxey finished with 10 points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 victory over the Magic.

While the Sixers avenged their loss to the Magic on Monday, Maxey had another quiet outing, despite seeing 31 minutes of action. The 2020 first-rounder hit just 2-of-11 shots and did not provide fantasy managers with much in terms of non-scoring stats. Over his last three games, Maxey has totaled only 31 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one steal. Prior to that three-game sample, Maxey had averaged 21.5 points and 3.3 assists in his previous 10 games (Jan. 6 to Jan. 25).