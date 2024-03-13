Maxey recorded 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 106-79 loss to New York.

Making his return from a concussion after missing the last four games, Maxey struggled to crack the Knicks' defense and produced his lowest scoring output since Feb. 7. He'd averaged 28.0 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.0 steals in the nine games prior to getting hurt, and with Joel Embiid (knee) still weeks away from getting back on the court, Maxey should quickly resume his lead role for the Sixers now that he's healthy.