Maxey erupted for 44 points (14-31 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 14-17 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block over 52 minutes during Sunday's double-overtime loss to the Hawks.

Maxey struggled from long range for most of this game, but with 8.3 seconds left in regulation, he came through with a big-time clutch bucket, drilling a kick-out triple to send the game to overtime. Unfortunately, despite Maxey's heroics, the 76ers couldn't bring home the win, and they're now 5-6 at home on the season.