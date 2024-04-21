Maxey totaled 33 points (14-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 44 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 loss to New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. He also had three turnovers.

Maxey's signature downhill speed and layup contortion were on display Saturday, carving up the Knicks anytime Mitchell Robinson was away from the basket. Maxey's performance is additionally impressive in the context of uncertainty surrounding the full athletic ability of Joel Embiid (knee) (29 points), but Embiid's presence on the court is a significant enabling factor for Maxey to attack the paint successfully.