Maxey chipped in 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 114-105 loss to the Spurs.

Maxey has scored 20-plus points in two of his first three outings of the season, and while he has to share the floor with James Harden and Joel Embiid, he's managed to settle himself as Philadelphia's third-best scoring threat and his numbers back that up. Through three appearances, Maxey is averaging 20.3 points per game.