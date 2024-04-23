Maxey notched 35 points (12-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and 10 assists in 44 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Maxey scored 15 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and was the primary catalyst in a massive rally that erased the Knicks' lead. His three pointer with 1:09 remaining appeared to seal a Game 2 win for the Sixers, but New York's defense turned the tables in the end. Although Joel Embiid is rounding back into form, Maxey's produtcion will be essential to get the team back into the series. The Maxey-Embiid duo also needs help from the rest of the supporting cast, who only scored 32 total points in the loss.