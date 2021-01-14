Maxey will start Thursday's game against the Heat.

The Sixers are still without Seth Curry (COVID-19), but they do get several regulars back for Thursday's game, including Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris. Doc Rivers will stick with Maxey over Milton at shooting guard, meaning the rookie will be in the starting five for the fourth straight game. He's coming off of a 16-point, eight-assist performance against Miami on Tuesday.