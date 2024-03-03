Maxey (head) is back on the court for the start of the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The back of Maxey's head collided with Derrick Jones' knee after the point guard slipped while driving to the basket with four minutes left in the third quarter. He briefly went back to the locker room and was assessed by Philadelphia's medical staff before getting the green light to start the fourth quarter. Maxey had 19 points, three assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes before leaving the game.