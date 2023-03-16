Maxey closed Wednesday's 118-109 win over the Cavaliers with 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes.

After starting the season in the starting lineup, Maxey had been mostly relegated to sixth-man duties after missing time in November and December. He has been inserted back into the starting lineup over the last seven games and has averaged 22 points per contest. He once again got the start Wednesday and managed 24 points while knocking down five shots from behind the arc. Philadelphia will need Maxey to continue to produce at a high level as they look to challenge for a top 2 seed in the East.