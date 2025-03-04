Maxey (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Maxey may have avoided serious injury with his back issue, but he will be held out for Tuesday's clash against Minnesota. The shorthanded 76ers will likely have to lean on Lonnie Walker and Jeff Dowtin to pick up the slack in the backcourt for Philadelphia.