Maxey (illness) will not play in Friday's game against Boston, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Maxey tried to warm up to see if he could give it a go, but instead he'll join Joel Embiid (illness) on the shelf. Patrick Beverley will enter the starting five in Maxey's place, while Tobias Harris and De'Anthony Melton will soak up a lot of usage on the offensive end. After Friday's game, the 76ers are off until Wednesday against the Wizards.