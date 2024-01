Maxey (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Monday's game versus Portland, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maxey will miss his second consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain and will be joined on the sideline by reigning MVP Joel Embiid (knee) once again. Patrick Beverley will likely orchestrate the offense in Maxey's absence, with Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre presumably taking on the brunt of the scoring responsibilities.