Maxey (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Nuggets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Maxey has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday due to a left ankle sprain. Patrick Beverley will likely receive an increased role in his absence. Maxey's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Portland.
