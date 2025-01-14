Maxey (hand) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Despite being able to go through shootaround Tuesday, Maxey will miss the matchup against Oklahoma City. Reggie Jackson and Jeff Dowtin could see more time on the floor for Philadelphia with the rising star on the mend.
