Maxey tallied 54 points (18-30 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 12-14 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 46 minutes during the 76ers' 123-114 overtime win over the Bucks on Thursday.

Paul George got off to a hot start in the first quarter in his return from a one-game absence, but it was the Maxey show for the 76ers the rest of the way. Maxey was particularly effective down the stretch, with 25 of his points coming in the fourth quarter and overtime, and it was the third time this season that he logged at least six three-pointers. Maxey's minutes will be worth monitoring as the 2025-26 campaign progresses; he has played 40-plus minutes in three of his last four games and is averaging a career-high 40.7 minutes per game this season. He'll continue to be the engine of the 76ers' offense, especially in games in which either one or both of George and Joel Embiid (knee) are not playing.