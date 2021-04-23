Maxey had 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and a steal across 19 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss at Milwaukee.

Maxey has scored in double digits in each of his last three appearances off the bench, though he was held to single digits in six straight games before this run. While he's shown the ability to put up points in bunches when given enough minutes, Maxey is not playing -- or producing -- enough to be a factor in most formats. He's averaging 6.6 points across 14.2 minutes per game during the current month.