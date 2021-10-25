Maxey totaled 14 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 victory over Oklahoma City.

Maxey appears to have secured himself the starting point guard position, at least until we get some clarity on the Ben Simmons situation. The playing time has been consistent thus far, although he is yet to fully embrace his new role. Those in standard leagues should view him as a fringe asset who could build on what has been a serviceable start to the season.