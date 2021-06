Maxey delivered 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, a rebound, a steal and a block across 22 minutes off the bench in Monday's Game 4 loss at the Wizards.

Maxey has been inconsistent so far in the series but reached the 15-point plateau for the first time Monday -- it was also the first time he was able to play more than 20 minutes. Maxey might be in line for a bigger role off the bench if the Sixers end up missing Joel Embiid (knee) for Game 5 on Wednesday.