Maxey finished with 16 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Knicks.

Maxey made use of the limited time he was on the floor during the team's second preseason game, matching Kennedy Chandler for a game-high point total. The talented guard already looks back to form, which is a great sign for Philadelphia, considering their injury issues.