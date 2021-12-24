Maxey provided 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 loss to Atlanta.

Maxey missed the previous two games with a quad injury but was cleared to return to action Thursday. Somewhat surprisingly, the Sixers opted to bring him off the bench, starting Seth Curry and Furkan Korkmaz in the backcourt with Matisse Thybulle at the three. Maxey still saw 34 minutes of action and turned in a respectable fantasy performance, headlined by the three steals. There's a good chance he'll return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game at Washington.