Maxey had 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 42 minutes during Sunday's 112-88 loss to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Although the Sixers fell short for a second consecutive year, Maxey has proven to be one of the team's most dependable producers. The Kentucky product averaged 20.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in his third season with the Sixers and was an effective complement to James Harden in the backcourt.