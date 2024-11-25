Maxey closed with 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 125-99 loss to the Clippers.

Maxey had a rough showing Sunday, but to be fair, the entire 76ers offense struggled. Maxey will continue receiving an increased workload with both Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, meaning he'll have plenty of opportunities to continue putting up big numbers across the board even if he hasn't been efficient with his shot.