Maxey had 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Maxey was active on both ends of the court in this one, though he certainly made his presence felt on the offensive end and finished as one of Philadelphia's highest-scoring players. Maxey is expected to begin the season as the 76ers' starter at shooting guard, though his role as a scorer will be secondary while slotting behind Joel Embiid (rest) and James Harden (personal) in the pecking order.