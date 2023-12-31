Maxey chipped in 20 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-92 loss to the Bulls.

It was an off night for the Sixers on offense, but Maxey led the team in scoring despite finishing the game with more field-goal attempts than points scored. With Joel Embiid (ankle) sidelined, Maxey has been Philadelphia's primary offensive weapon, and that will remain the case going forward until the star big man is ready to return. Maxey has averaged 24.3 points per contest over his last 10 appearances.