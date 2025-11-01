Maxey put up 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, 14 assists, two steals, two blocks and five turnovers in 44 minutes during Friday's 109-108 loss to the Celtics.

The 76ers got off to a rough start in this game, which left them trailing by 24 points early, but Philly fought back and ended the first half with a 17-4 run to get back into the game. Maxey was a significant reason why the 76ers were able to stay in the game, and he made a huge shot towards the end of regulation to trim the Celtics' lead to just one. However, at the end of the day, the 76ers were unable to keep their winning streak alive. They'll look to get things back on track Sunday in Brooklyn.