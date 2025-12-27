Maxey chipped in 27 points (9-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 40 minutes during Friday's 109-102 loss to the Bulls.

Maxey didn't have his best shooting performance despite going 5-for-11 from three-point range, and his lack of accuracy from inside that arc is what turned out to be a problem -- he went 4-for-13 in two-point attempts. The star point guard has failed to reach the 20-point mark just twice all season long, though, so one bad game shouldn't affect fantasy managers in a big way.