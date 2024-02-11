Maxey chipped in 28 points (11-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 victory over the Wizards.

Maxey didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still delivered a well-rounded stat line as the 76ers escaped with a victory over the Wizards. Maxey is expected to experience an uptick in his scoring numbers with Joel Embiid (knee) out, and the electric guard will operate as Philadelphia's primary scoring weapon for the foreseeable future. Maxey has scored 20 or more points in four of his last six games.