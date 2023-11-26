Maxey closed with 28 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 41 minutes during Saturday's 127-123 win over the Thunder.

Maxey had another excellent performance as the Sixers' second-best offensive option behind Joel Embiid. Fantasy managers should be used to seeing the star guard reach the 25-point mark on a consistent basis. Maxey has scored at least 25 points in 10 of his 16 appearances to date, and his high usage rate allows him to contribute in other categories as well. He's averaging 25.5 points, 6.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in November.