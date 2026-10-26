Maxey logged 29 points (11-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-93 loss to the Pistons.

It took a while for Maxey to get going Sunday, but he turned it on in the second half, scoring 23 of his 29 points. The star guard also made an impact defensively, posting a game-high three steals and adding a block. There was a moment of concern for Maxey when he and John Collins clashed heads and were slow to get up, but they both appeared to recover shortly thereafter. Still, something to monitor ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pacers.