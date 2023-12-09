Maxey provided 30 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 125-114 victory over the Hawks.

Maxey scored 30 points for the third time in four games and was second on the team in scoring behind reigning MVP Joel Embiid (38 points). Maxey entered Friday's game averaging career highs in scoring (26.9 points), assists (6.7) and rebounds (4.4) and free throw attempts (5.4). Maxey has stepped up as the clear second option for the 76ers after the trade of James Harden and the former is making a strong case for the Most Improved Player award.