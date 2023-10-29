Maxey produced 34 points (12-20 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 win over the Raptors.

After not taking a single shot in the first quarter, Maxey exploded for 15 and 14 points in the second and third frame respectively that helped the 76ers build a double-digit lead. He's scored at least 31 points in each of the first two contests of the season and has played in at least 40 minutes in both games. His usage is likely to take a hit if James Harden returns, but Maxey has shown to be a reliable second option next to reigning MVP Joel Embiid.