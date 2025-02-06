Maxey chipped in 31 points (11-28 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and four steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-101 loss to the Heat.
Maxey extended his impressive stretch with games of at least 30 points to seven contests, and he's been doing the heavy lifting on offense in a season where Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George have missed considerable time due to injuries. Maxey is averaging a robust stat line of 34.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game during that aforementioned seven-game stretch.
More News
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Continues to roll Tuesday•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Team-high 34 points not enough•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Erupts for game-high 42•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Pours in game-high 30 points•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Dominates Lakers with 43 points•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Goes for 31 points, nine dimes•