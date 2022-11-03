Maxey logged 32 points (11-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Wizards.

Maxey produced another excellent offensive performance Wednesday, making at least 11 shots for the fourth time in his last five games. He's averaging 29.8 points while making 56.7 percent of his shots and going 22-for-41 from beyond the arc during that stretch. The 21-year-old is taking 17.2 shot attempts per game and it looks as if he'll get his fair share of offensive opportunities alongside Joel Embiid (illness) and James Harden.