Maxey produced 35 points (12-29 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 43 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 139-132 overtime loss to the Hawks.

The fourth-year guard came close to notching his first career triple-double as he carried the load for the Sixers with Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, but Maxey's efforts weren't quite enough to get his team in the win column. He's scored at least 20 points in seven straight games and 11 of the last 12, averaging 26.9 points, 6.7 assists, 3.3 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.2 steals over the latter stretch.