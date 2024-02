Maxey finished Thursday's 110-96 loss to New York with 35 points (11-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 40 minutes.

Maxey entered the All-Star break on a high note with a 30-point performance against the Heat on Feb. 14, and he kept that trend going with this 35-point effort. Maxey has now reached the 30-point plateau in 15 different appearances this season, and he's averaging 27.0 points per game since the beginning of February.