Maxey scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt) to go with three rebounds, two assists one steal and one block across 20 minutes in a 122-109 loss to Brooklyn on Thursday.

Maxey attempted and made his most field goals of the season with Seth Curry missing the game due to ankle soreness. The rookie has averaged 5.8 points per game this season, a total that increases to 9.0 points per game in contests in which Maxey eclipses 20 minutes played. The first-round pick has also averaged 1.0 steals per game in his 21.3 minutes per game.