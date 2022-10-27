Maxey racked up 31 points (12-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to Toronto.

Maxey was coming off an eight-point performance (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt) during Monday's win over the Pacers, but he bounced back admirably here -- he delivered his best scoring output of the campaign while leading the Sixers in scoring in this loss. The Sixers have not had a good start to the season, but Maxey has looked quite good as Philadelphia's third-best scoring option behind Joel Embiid and James Harden, as he has scored at least 20 points in three of his five appearances so far.