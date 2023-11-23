Maxey ended with 16 points (7-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to Minnesota.

Maxey failed to make a three-pointer for the first time since Nov. 2, and the result was a season-low 16 points. He played well despite the poor shooting from distance, though the 76ers lost 112-99 without Joel Embiid (hip). It was also the second night of a back-to-back for Maxey and the Sixers, which could have contributed to his rough shooting from deep.