Maxey finished with five points (2-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over the Raptors.

Maxey was freezing cold in Toronto, as he finished Tuesday's game with a season-low five points. It was his first single-digit scoring effort since Dec. 8. Maxey will presumably bounce back sooner than later. He's in the midst of an impressive sophomore campaign with averages of (before Tuesday's performance) 16.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 34.5 minutes.