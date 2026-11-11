Maxey tallied 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and four assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-101 loss to the Celtics.

Maxey led the Sixers in scoring for the eighth time in 12 outings, pouring in an efficient 24 points. He has now hit at least one three-pointer in every contest so far this season, and he's taking good care of the ball recently, averaging just 1.0 turnovers over his last four games. Maxey will continue to provide fantasy managers with contributions across the board for 9-3 Philadelphia.