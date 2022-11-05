Maxey ended with 31 points (10-29 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 106-104 loss to New York.

Maxey had to embrace a bigger role offensively with Joel Embiid (illness) and James Harden (foot) sidelined, and the star guard responded with his second consecutive 30-point performance. The 22-year-old has now scored at least 28 points in five of his last six games, and he should remain the 76ers' main offensive threat while both Embiid and Harden remain out.