Maxey notched 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 29 minutes in Sunday's 114-106 preseason loss against the Celtics.

Maxey struggled a bit from three-point range, but other than that, he was the Sixers' main offensive weapon and finished as the team's highest scorer by a sizable margin. He should make the most of his chances in preseason, as he'll have a secondary role on offense once the regular season begins behind Joel Embiid (rest) and James Harden (personal).