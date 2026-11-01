Maxey finished with 38 points (13-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 win over Charlotte.

With LeBron James (rest) and Joel Embiid (foot) sidelined for this contest, Maxey stepped up to lead Philadelphia to its sixth win of the 2026-27 campaign. The 25-year-old got off to a hot start, and while he cooled off in the second and third quarters, he got back on track in the fourth by scoring 15 of his 38 points to seal the deal. Maxey has played at an MVP level, averaging a career-best 29.6 points along with 4.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals over 37.6 minutes per outing in seven regular-season appearances.