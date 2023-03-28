Maxey posted a team-high 29 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in Monday's 116-111 loss to the Nuggets.

After erupting for 37 points -- his second-best total of the season -- in Saturday's loss to the Suns, Maxey took center stage for the 76ers once again Monday while Joel Embiid (calf) and James Harden (Achilles) were sidelined. Maxey came through with another efficient scoring line, and the three steals further burnished the overall value of his fantasy output. Maxey has been on a hot offensive run of late with 20-plus points in six straight games and at least five assists in five of those games, but it bears mentioning that Harden has been sidelined for all but one of those six contests. Embiid looks like a good bet to play Wednesday against the Mavericks, and Harden could also put an end to his four-game absence. If that's the case, Maxey's usage would take a significant hit.