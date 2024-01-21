Maxey closed with 16 points (7-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 victory over the Hornets.

Maxey had a rough shooting performance Saturday, and while he compensated for the lack of scoring with eight assists and two steals, he still finished with more field-goal attempts than points scored -- and by a sizable margin. Chances are this was nothing more than a bump in the road for Maxey, who's averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game in nine January appearances.