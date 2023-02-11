Maxey totaled 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 119-108 victory over New York.

Maxey put up another solid performance Friday night in the midst of a bit of a down stretch. He now has two games over 25 points and two games in single-digit scoring over his last six contests. The third-year pro has little fantasy value outside of his scoring ability and is a low-end fantasy option for managers. Maxey is always a threat to get hot with a strong scoring performance in any game.